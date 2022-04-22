Rockies vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. Antonio Senzatela will get the start for the Rox and face off against young left-hander Tarik Skubal.

The Rockies (8-4) have been one of the season’s early pleasant surprises as they have won each of their first four series. That includes series wins over the Dodgers and the Phillies. Of course, most of that success came at home, and now the Rockies will venture on a seven-game road trip, and Colorado has historically been terrible away from Coors Field. C.J. Cron has been the main catalyst as he currently leads MLB in home runs (six) and has a top-five OPS (1.178).

Everything regarding the Tigers (5-7) revolves around Miguel Cabrera’s chase for 3,000 hits. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is one hit away from becoming just the seventh MLB player in history to record 3,000 hits and 500 homers. Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a controversial intentional walk on Thursday. That walk set the stage for a two-run double by Austin Meadows, who has a .306 average and a .419 on-base percentage through 10 games.

Rockies vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Tarik Skubal

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Tigers -130, Rockies +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.