Dodgers vs. Padres: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres square off on Friday, April 22nd with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Los Angeles will give Julio Urias (0-1, 3.86 ERA) the starting nod while Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego.

The Dodgers (9-3) had an off-day on Thursday after a successful seven-game homestand where they went 6-1. From dominant pitching performances to their lineup showing off their power, Los Angeles is showing early on why they are World Series favorites. First baseman Freddie Freeman knocked his first two homers as a Dodger against his former team and is now hitting .333 through 12 games. Urias got rocked in his first start of the season but rebounded in his second giving up one hit over five innings of work while striking out five. He will have his toughest test of the season against the San Diego lineup.

The Padres (9-5) are still without star shortstop Fernando Tatis for at least another month, but they have gotten off to a solid start in his absence. Veterans Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado are on fire to start the year. They are each batting over .350 with a combined 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs. Martinez started the season with a great outing but got lit up in his last appearance. He gave up seven hits and four earned runs in just five innings of work.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Nick Martinez

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -155, San Diego +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -155

It’s hard to bet against this Dodgers team how they have been playing. They’ve scored at least five runs in four of their last five games. Urias is a solid lefty and given some run support, should be able to secure the win for Los Angeles. This is going to be an exciting three-game series, but I think the Dodgers take the first game.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner Over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Turner is due at the plate as he has cooled off since the series against Cincinnati where he went 7-13 in the first three games of the series. Turner gets a plus matchup against Martinez who got knocked around in his last start. Turner will remain towards the top of the Dodger lineup and is a good bet to get at least two bases in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.