Rangers vs. Athletics: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland A’s with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA. The Rangers will be sending Glenn Otto to the mound for his first start of the 2022 season. The Athletics will counter with Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA).

The Rangers (3-9) were able to get off of a five-game losing streak by picking up a win in their last game. In the three wins that Texas has won, they have scored at least eight runs in each game. They were led by Nick Solak and Nate Lowe in their last game and are needing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to start earning the massive free agent deals they signed in the offseason. Otto takes the mound for the first time this season. Last season he started six games and had an 0-3 record with a 9.26 ERA.

Oakland (8-6) has won three of their last five games. Their lineup has been up and down with their performances, but in their last game, they were carried by Tony Kemp, Sheldon Neuse and Sean Murphy who went a combined 8-12 at the plate with five RBIs. Oller has started two games this season with poor results. He’s pitched 4.2 innings so far with a 13.50 ERA as he gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits.

Rangers vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Adam Oller

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: none

Athletics local broadcast: none

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Texas -135, Oakland +115

To watch Friday’s Rangers-Athletics matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.