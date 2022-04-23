Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera records 3,000th hit on Saturday [Video]

Baseball has a new member of the 3,000 hit club.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career base hit in Saturday’s home game against the Colorado Rockies, becoming the 33rd player in MLB history to reach the milestone. Take a look at Miggy’s historic hit and the rousing ovation he received from the home faithful at Comerica Park in Detroit.

CAREER 3000 HITS IS IN THE BOOKS FOR MIGUEL CABRERApic.twitter.com/urI0mDmZHr — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 23, 2022

Here it is, number 3000 for Miguel Cabrera. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/IxPkSqzJ7o — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) April 23, 2022

Cabrera becomes the second active player to join the club, following Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also becomes just the seventh player in major league history to accumulate 3,000 hits and 500 home runs for his career, joining Pujols, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez, and Eddie Murray on the list of players to accomplish that feat.

This is one last major milestone for what has been no doubt a Hall of Fame career. Through 20 seasons in the majors, Cabrera’s bonafides includes being a two-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star, and in 2012, becoming the first batter to win the triple crown since 1967.

Last August, the Tiger legend indicated that he intends to retire following the 2023 season, so there’s plenty of opportunity for him to tack on to his career hit total and move up the boards. His 3,000th hit tied him with Roberto Clemente for 32nd all time and he’s within striking distance of surpassing the likes of Al Kaline, Wade Boggs, Palmeiro, and Lou Brock within the next few months.