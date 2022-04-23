Guardians vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cal Quantrill will be on the hill for the Guardians. The Yankees will counter with lefty Nestor Cortes, who made some history in his previous start.

The Guardians (7-6) still rank among the top three in baseball in runs, hits, total bases and OPS. But the starting nine hasn’t been as prolific of late as it was during the season’s first week; Cleveland has scored two or fewer runs in five of its past seven games. While the Guardians have had a lot of success against right-handers, they have been kept fairly quiet versus lefties, with only seven extra-base hits in 130 at-bats.

The Yankees (8-6) won Friday’s series opener, 4-1, behind two home runs by Aaron Judge and some spectacular work out of the bullpen from Michael King (3 innings, 1 hit, 8 K’s). Cortes will look to replicate his performance from last Sunday, when he struck out 12 Orioles in just five innings of work. No Yankees pitcher has recorded that many K’s in five or fewer innings in franchise history. His outing also included the ninth immaculate inning in Yankees history. Pretty impressive for someone who tops out at 93 mph.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -180, Guardians +155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -180

The Yankees have been so up and down this year, it’s reasonable to have some doubt about this pick. But the Guardians’ offense has been scuffling just as much of late, and with Judge apparently heating up, the safe money is on the home team.

Player prop pick: Nestor Cortes UNDER 5.5 K’s (+100)

His past start was amazing, but Cortes is not a strikeout pitcher. He gets by on command more than stuff, and his lack of velocity leaves him with a small margin of error. Cortes struck out five or fewer batters in nine of his 14 starts last year and in his first start this year. Cleveland ranks among MLB’s bottom 10 in strikeouts as a team.

