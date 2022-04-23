Brewers vs. Phillies: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser, while Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies.

The Brewers had a four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night with a 4-2 loss to the Phillies and hit just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Milwaukee has received a string of solid performances from their starters, which have allowed just 5 earned runs over the previous six games.

The Phillies scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning last night to take the lead and win their second game in a row following a three-game losing skid. Bryce Harper had two key hits in the victory and is looking to extend his hitting streak to seven games on Saturday afternoon.

Brewers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -145, Brewers +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -145

You will not get a ton of value with Philadelphia at this number, but there’s a great chance the Phillies win the first two games of this series. Wheeler is coming off a brutal start, allowing 7 earned runs over 3 innings of work in an 11-3 loss to the Miami marlins. Still, he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last two seasons and is going up against a Brewers offense that has not been all that impressive early on.

Player prop pick: Christian Yelich U0.5 hits (+125)

You are getting insanely good value betting on Christian Yelich to fail to record a hit in this matchup. He played 13 games this season and went hitless in six of them. Yelich smashed a grand slam earlier this week and in the three games since then, he has 1 hit over 12 at-bats. Now, he’s going up against one of the best pitchers in the sport, so getting plus value is a great bet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.