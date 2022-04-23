Marlins vs. Braves: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Eliesar Hernandez will step onto the mound for the Marlins and will go head-to-head with Braves starter Ian Anderson.

Atlanta (7-8) blanked the Marlins 3-0 in last night’s series opener and got a dominant, 11-strikeout outing from starter Kyle Wright. At the plate, Matt Olson smacked a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to put the Braves up 3-0.

Miami (5-8) obviously didn’t have any answers in Friday’s contest. Former Brave Jorge Soler went 2-3 and was the only Marlins batter to record multiple hits in the loss.

Marlins vs. Braves

Pitchers: Hernandez vs. Anderson

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -150, Marlins +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -150

Lean on the defending champs to take Game 2 of the series tonight. Anderson had a solid outing against San Diego last Sunday and should do something similar tonight.

Player prop pick: Matt Olson Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Olson has been money at the plate and came up clutch late in last night’s game. Expect him to drive home another run tonight.

