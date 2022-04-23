Blue Jays vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah (2-0) will get the start for the Blue Jays and will go head-to-head with Astros starter Jose Urquidy (1-1).

Toronto (9-5) came out on top with a 4-3 victory in the series opener on Friday. With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, Matt Chapman slapped a double to bring home Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the go-ahead run. The Blue Jays are currently sitting atop the AL East standings.

Houston (6-7) has hit a small skid this week as Friday’s loss was its third straight setback. The Astros gained an early advantage in the bottom of the third as a Yuli Gurriel single brought home both Jeremy Pena and Michael Brantley. However, they weren’t able to muster anything else for the rest of the contest.

Blue Jays vs. Astros

Pitchers: Manoah vs. Urquidy

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Astros -155, Blue Jays +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays +135

Alek Manoah has been excellent on the mound through two starts and that should give the Jays the edge to pick up another road win at Minute Maid Park this evening. One would think this would be a good spot for the Astros to end their losing skid but the pitching matchup favors the visitors.

Player prop pick: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 0.5 homes runs (+250)

Vlad Jr. hasn’t gone yard since last Friday’s game against the Athletics and he’s about due to launch one into orbit. Sorry Urquidy.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.