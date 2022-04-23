Red Sox vs. Rays: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Garrett Whitlock (1-0) will step on the mound for the Red Sox and go head-to-head with Rays starter J.P. Feyereisen (0-0).

Boston (7-7) got the jump on Tampa Bay early last night and emerged with a 4-3 victory in the series opener. With a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, Rafael Devers blast a solo shot to lead things off and Enrique Hernandez later drove home Xavier Bogaerts with a single to extend the lead.

Tampa Bay (7-7) got its didn’t go down with a whimper as wunderkind Wander Franco blasted two solo home runs to keep the Rays in the ballgame. Franco is starting to heat up as that was his first multi-homer game of his young major league career.

Red Sox vs. Rays

Pitchers: Whitlock vs. Feyereisen

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rays -130, Red Sox +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Rays -130

Both teams have been up and down through the first two weeks of the season and the Rays will most likely get one back at the Trop this evening. Tampa Bay has been one of the better hitting teams in the league so far and those bats will come in clutch at certain points of the contest.

Player prop pick: Randy Arozarena Over 0.5 stolen bases (+550)

Arozarena has been mostly held in check on the basepaths this season, recording just one stolen base heading into Saturday. We’ll see if he gets his second against the Red Sox this evening.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.