White Sox vs. Twins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will air on FS1 in the Twins market and FS1 in the White Sox market. The White Sox will start with Vince Velasquez on the mound, and Dylan Bundy will throw for the Twins.

Chicago lost Game 1 of this series on a play that involved throwing errors from shortstop Tim Anderson and first baseman Jose Abreu in the eighth inning to extend their streak of losses to five games. Combining the skid and a couple postponed contests, the White Sox have not won a game in a full week after a strong start to the season. Velasquez allowed 4 earned runs over 8.2 innings of work through two starts this year in his first season in Chicago.

The Twins pulled off the 2-1 victory last night despite just 5 hits for their second win in a row. Minnesota continues to find themselves in close, low-scoring games as their last three contests combined for 6 total runs. Bundy has gotten off to a strong start, allowing just 1 earned run over 10.1 innings of work in the first two starts of his tenure in Minnesota.

White Sox vs. Twins

Pitchers: Vince Velasquez vs. Dylan Bundy

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, White Sox +115

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.