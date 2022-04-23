Royals vs. Mariners: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 9:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Seattle, WA. Rookie Matt Brash is the Mariners’ probable starting pitcher. Kris Bubic is scheduled to pitch for KC.

The Royals (5-7) need to find a way to generate more offense. They have scored an MLB-worst 32 runs this season and only one run in their past 21 innings. Bobby Witt Jr., the game’s No. 1 prospect entering the year, has not found his groove at the plate as he has a .159 average and a .469 OPS through 12 career games. On the bright side, catcher Salvador Perez homered in last night’s loss and has now gone deep in five consecutive games against the Mariners in Seattle.

The Mariners (8-6) haven’t gotten much production out of their high-upside youngsters either; Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic each have an average under .170 and an on-base percentage under .250. Shortstop J.P. Crawford has picked up the slack with a pretty .333/.456/.511 slash line. Slugger Ty France is 7-for-19 with two homers in his past five games. Seattle has won four of its past five games.

Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Matt Brash

First pitch: 9:10 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Mariners -165, Royals +145

