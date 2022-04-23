 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rays bullpen has a combined no-hitter through eight innings

Tampa is going for MLB history.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Javy Guerra #25 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 23, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

UPDATE: Andrew Kittredge takes the mound in the eighth inning and got three outs. No-hitter still alive heading to ninth inning.

The Tampa Bay Rays went with a “Johnny-Whole-Staff” approach to Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox and it is working. The combination of J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam and Ryan Thompson have a combined no-hitter through seven innings.

Feyereisen got the start and pitched two innings while striking out two. Guerra was the first out of the pen and recorded two outs while walking one. Springs relieved him and pitched two innings while walking two and striking out two. Adam got four outs while walking two and striking out one. Thompson was the most recent out of the pen pitching a hitless seventh inning.

The last MLB no-hitter came in September of 2021 as Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers combined for a no-hitter against the Cleveland then-Indians. Tampa Bay has one no-hitter in franchise history when Matt Garza no-hit the Detroit Tigers in July of 2010.

