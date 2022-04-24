Blue Jays vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch Sunday’s game online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros as they wrap up a three-game series. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.24 ERA) will start for the Jays as the Astros send Luis Garcia (1-0, 2.79 ERA) to the mound.

Toronto (10-5) has won four games in a row. George Springer is back in Houston for the first time since signing with the Blue Jays and hit a home run in the second game of this series. Kikuchi will be making his third start of the season. He has pitched 8.1 innings and given up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out five.

Houston (6-8) is struggling and has lost four games in a row. The Astros are still without second baseman Jose Altuve who remains on the IL. Michael Brantley has stepped up in a big way in Altuve’s absence. Through 13 games, he is hitting .302 with 16 hits, two doubles, a home run and 5 RBIs. Garcia is starting his third game of the season. He has pitched 9.2 innings and has given up six hits and three earned runs while striking out eight.

Blue Jays vs. Astros

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Luis Garcia

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: none

Astros local broadcast: none

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Toronto +110, Houston -130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.