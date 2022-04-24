Orioles vs. Angels: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels square off on Sunday, April 24th in the final game of their three-game series. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Baltimore sends Chris Ellis (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.19 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles.

Baltimore (6-9) is going for a rare sweep this afternoon, taking Friday’s game 5-3 before pulling ahead for a 5-4 victory yesterday. Trailing 4-2 in the top of the seventh, a Trey Mancini sac-fly brought home a runner and was followed up by a Ryan Mountcastle two-RBI single to give the O’s the lead for good.

Los Angeles (8-7) was felled in the home outing despite a big performance from Mike Trout, who launched two home runs in the loss. Brandon Marsh also crushed a two-run dinger to put them up 4-2 midway through the game.

Orioles vs. Angels

Pitchers: Chris Ellis vs. Jose Suarez

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Angels -195, Orioles +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Orioles +165

We’ll take the O’s to complete the sweep here. Ellis did well for himself in his first start of the season, although he only appeared in five innings. This is a prime opportunity for Baltimore to keep pace in the AL East standings early in the season and it’ll take advantage of that this afternoon.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout Over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Trout has a six-game hitting streak going for himself and just like yesterday, we’ll predict that he’ll acquire multiple bases by the time this game ends. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.