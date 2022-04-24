Mets vs. Diamondbacks: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Sunday, April 24th in the final game of their three-game series. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mets will give the ball to standout Tylor Megill (2-0, 2.20 ERA) while the Diamondbacks turn to Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.38 ERA).

Arizona (6-9) has split the first two games of the series with New York (11-5) and came out on top with a 5-2 victory on Saturday. The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and gradually kept adding onto it throughout the course of the evening. Daulton Varsho was effective as the leadoff hitter, going 2-5 with one run and one RBI.

Mets starter Trevor Williams had a rough go of things, giving up seven hits and four earned runs in just two innings pitched. At the plate, left fielder Jeff McNeil went 2-3 with an RBI and a run.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Madison Bumgarner

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -160, Diamondbacks +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -160

We’re in for a nice pitching duel this afternoon between Bumgarner and Megill. We’ll lean on the younger righty to build on his two excellent starts prior to this one and carry the Mets to a road victory here.

Player prop pick: Tylor Megill Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Arizona’s hitting struggles have been well documented through the first two weeks of the regular season and their batters have already stuck out 142 times this year. This is prime territory for Megill to go on a run of K’s and get at least six in this one.

