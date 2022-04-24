White Sox vs. Twins: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday, August 24th in the final game of their three-game series. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while the Twins will counter with Chris Archer (0-0, 2.16 ERA).

Chicago (6-8) started off hot, but injuries are already mounting up and they have lost six games in a row. Giolito will be making his second start of the season after a short first outing. He only pitched four innings giving up one hit and walking two while striking out six. They will be waiting on an update for Eloy Jimenez who went down with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Minnesota (7-8) will send Archer to the mound for his third start of the season. So far, he has pitched 8.1 innings and has given up two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight. With a lineup consisting of Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, it has been Luis Arraez that has been the best hitter for the Twins. He is hitting .364 through 14 games with 16 hits and seven RBIs.

White Sox vs. Twins

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Chris Archer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -115, Twins -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -115

The White Sox are in need of a win as they have lost six-straight games entering today’s series finale against the Twins. The good news is they will have Lucas Giolito back on the mound after he went on 10-day IL earlier this month.

In his lone start this season against the Detroit Tigers, Giolito allowed one hit and struck out six in four innings of work. Last season against the Twins, the 27-year-old was outstanding with a 3-0 record, 2.05 ERA and .145 OBA. If there’s anybody that can shutdown this Twins’ offense, which is only averaging three runs per game in their last five games.

Player prop pick: Max Kepler over 0.5 home runs (+550)

Kepler’s has the best numbers against Giolito in the Twins’ starting lineup today. The 29-year-old outfielder is hitting .250 with three home runs and five RBI in 32 at-bats against Chicago’s starter. This season, Kepler has not played well, only batting .191 with one home run and three RBI. However, if you’re looking a home run prop to play against a pitcher, who is making his first start in the last two weeks then this is the one.

