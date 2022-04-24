Cardinals vs. Reds: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds square off on Sunday, April 24th in the final game of their three-game series. First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Veteran Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81 ERA) will start for the Cards while the Reds will have rookie Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00 ERA) on the mound.

The Cardinals (8-4) have won the first two games of this series. Waino got rocked in his second start of the season but has looked great against teams with bad lineups. Enter Cincinnati. He should be in line for another great outing. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will look to take advantage of a struggling rookie when they enter the batter's box.

The Reds (2-13) have dropped 11 games in a row after starting the season 2-2. The start of his career wouldn’t suggest it, but the future is bright for starting pitcher Nick Lodolo. His plus-fastball and sinker from the left side will be dominant as he develops. Unfortunately for Lodolo, he has given up at least three earned in both of his starts so far. The Reds also need their lineup to wake up as Joey Votto (.154), Tommy Pham (.133) and Aristides Aquino (.053) are off to horrible starts.

Cardinals vs. Reds

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Nick Lodolo

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: St. Louis -140, Cincinnati +120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: St. Louis -140

The Cardinals will welcome veteran arm Wainwright to the mound. He is experiencing a late-career resurgence just after it looked like he would be winding down. He gets a gift of a game against the struggling Reds that have dropped 11 games in a row. With a rookie on the mound for the Reds, the Cardinals should take this divisional game.

Player prop pick: Joey Votto Over 0.5 home runs (+270)

Joey has a career batting average of .322 against Adam Wainwright, including four career home runs against the Cards hurler. We’ll predict he’ll mash No. 5 today so take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.