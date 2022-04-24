Brewers vs. Phillies: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday night’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the final game of a three-game series as the teams have split games so far with Philly taking the first and Milwaukee responding with a win in the second game. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Brewers will start Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.48 ERA) while Philly sends Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA) to the mound.

The Brewers (9-6) have won nine games this year and Josh Hader has gotten the save in seven of them. If you are an opposing lineup, you better deal damage to the starter, because the bullpen is looking solid. The Brew Crew is led at the plate by Hunter Renfroe who is hitting .260 through 14 games with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

The Phillies (6-9) are needing a good outing from Nola. He has started three games and given up nine earned runs on 13 hits in 14.2 innings. Nick Castellanos is earning the contract he signed as a free agent. He is hitting .321 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs through 15 games.

Brewers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

National broadcast: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Milwaukee +130, Philadelphia -150

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.