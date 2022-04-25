Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: What TV channel, how to watch Monday’s game online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.02 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers while the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.59 ERA).

Los Angeles (11-4) is coming off of a series win against the San Diego Padres and has won 10 of their last 12 games. They are getting good outings from their starting pitching and their lineup is beginning to show off how dangerous they can be. Buehler is making his fourth start of the year. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out only two. Buehler will look to give up fewer than two earned runs for the first time this season.

Arizona (6-10) dropped two of three games to the New York Mets last weekend but is 3-2 in its last five games. Seth Beer is having an outstanding start to his season hitting .341 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs through 15 games played. Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks and has been electric to start the year. He has combined for 15.1 innings where he has given up 13 hits, only one earned run and has struck out 21 batters so far. This will be his toughest test of the season to this point, but a strong outing could give Arizona the momentum it needs to start righting the ship.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Merrill Kelly

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -180, Arizona +155

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.