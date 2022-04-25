Guardians vs. Angels: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels square off on Monday in the first game of a four-game series. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.25 ERA) gets the start for the Guardians while Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 4.82 ERA) will go for the Angels.

Cleveland (7-8) swept the Detroit Tigers but followed that up by getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend. The series was overshadowed by fan interactions, and the team is likely wanting to put it behind them and continue on their road trip. The Guardians will have their ace on the mound as Bieber makes his fourth start of the year. In his last outing, he picked up his first win of the season pitching six innings and giving up four hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

Los Angeles (8-7) took a surprising series loss against the Baltimore Orioles last weekend. A returning Mike Trout wasn’t enough to spark life into this Angeles lineup. They came away with a win on Sunday off of a Jo Adell grand slam, a blown lead and the winning run scoring by a walk in the eighth inning. Lorenzen has worked both as a reliever and as a starting pitcher. In his last outing, he lasted 3.1 innings, but gave up four hits and four earned runs and received the early exit.

Guardians vs. Angels

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Michael Lorenzen

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cleveland -125, Los Angeles +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cleveland -125

It’s hard to bet against the lineup of the Angels with Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Outside of their bats though, Los Angeles has been inconsistent at the plate. The Guardians also seem really team-centric right now after last weekend and they should be able to back Bieber’s start. This will probably be a close game, but the edge goes to Cleveland.

Player prop pick: Steven Kwan Over 1.5 total bases (+130)

The dynamic rookie is still a machine at getting on base and he’ll have multiple total bases by evening’s end. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.