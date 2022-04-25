Mets vs. Cardinals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Monday, April 25th in the first game of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.50 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets as the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.76 ERA).

The Mets (12-5) took two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second team in the early part of the 2022 season. New York has won three of its last five games with interesting results. They scored exactly six runs in each victory and both of their losses ended 5-2. It’s ace day for the Mets as Scherzer is making his fourth start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on one hit while striking out 10 and walking three.

The Cardinals (9-5) took two-of-three from the Cincinnati Reds and are 6-3 in their last nine games. The hot bats of the Cards cooled off on Sunday as they had seven hits as a team, but only scored one run. Mikolas is making his fourth start of the year and is coming off a no-decision. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits while striking out five. Mikolas didn’t give up a run or issue a walk, but he still threw 86 pitches in only five innings of work.

Mets vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: New York -135, St. Louis +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: New York -135

It’s hard not to go with the Mets when Scherzer is on the mound. St. Louis is coming off a loss to the Reds who had lost 11 games in a row. They have no momentum and now have to deal with Scherzer on the mound. The Mets lineup has scored at least two runs in every game this season. If they can give Scherzer some run support, this should be a W.

Player prop pick: Miles Mikolas Over 5.5 hits allowed (+110)

With Scherzer protecting them on the mound on defense, the Mets’ offense will have the comfort to sit back and tee off on Mikolas. They’ll get to him quickly with a barrage of hits in the early innings, forcing Oliver Marmol to go to his bullpen early.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.