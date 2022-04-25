Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Monday, April 25th in the first game of a four-game divisional series. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 3.68 ERA) will start for Boston while Toronto sends Jose Berrios (1-0, 6.35 ERA) to the mound. When these teams met earlier this season, the Blue Jays came away with two wins in the three-game series.

The Red Sox (7-9) are coming off a series loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were nearly no-hit on Saturday and couldn’t muster much offense on Sunday. They will hopefully get a dominant outing from their ace Eovaldi. This will be his fourth start of the year and his second start against the Blue Jays. In his first, he pitched 4.2 innings giving up seven hits and one earned run while striking out six and walking one.

The Blue Jays (10-6) had won four in a row but suffered a walk-off loss against the Houston Astros on Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still destroying baseballs hitting .351 through 16 games with five home runs and 12 RBIs. In Berrios’ first outing against the Red Sox, he picked up his first win of the season. He pitched six innings giving up eight hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out six.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Boston +125, Toronto -145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Boston +125

If this were a boxing or UFC event I would think it ends in a split decision. The Red Sox have the clear advantage of sending out Eovaldi while the Blue Jays lineup has been better overall than Boston’s. I think Eovaldi shines again and the Red Sox are able to give him just enough run support to take game one of this divisional series.

Player prop pick: Travis Shaw U 0.5 hits (-130)

Boston’s Travis Shaw has has 17 at-bats this season, and he has yet to record a hit. He is certainly not seeing the ball well right now as he has not even drawn a walk early on in the year. The Red Sox are getting no production out of their first base position at the plate, and look for Shaw’s hitless streak to continue against Berrios, who is coming off a strong start against the Red Sox.

