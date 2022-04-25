Rockies vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Monday, April 25th in the first game of a four-game series. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71 ERA) to the mound while the Phillies counter with Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57 ERA). When these teams played earlier this season, Colorado took two of three games from Philadelphia at home.

Colorado (10-5) is coming off of a series win against the Detroit Tigers where they took two out of three games. Randall Grichuk had a great game in the series finale on Sunday, going three-for-four at the plate with a two-run home run. Freeland will be making his fourth start of the year. After giving up five earned runs in each of his first two starts, he only gave up two in his last outing. The lefty has given up at least five hits in each outing and needs to see his strikeout numbers bump up to have success in this one.

Philadelphia (6-10) struggled in Sunday night’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers and took the 1-0 loss. They struck out 13 times against Eric Lauer even though he presented a favorable matchup on paper. They are 3-9 in their last 12 games and need to get something going in this four-game series against the Rockies. Gibson is making his fourth start of the season and his second consecutive one against the Phillies. In his last game, he pitched six innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out three.

Rockies vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 6:45 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Colorado +155, Philadelphia -180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Philadelphia -180

I think Philly is the right pick even though it doesn’t feel great. Theoretically, they have a great matchup against the left-handed Freeland who has struggled, but they just got absolutely carved up by a lefty on Sunday night. They were held to five hits in the game but should have more offensive output in this one.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson U4.5 strikeouts (+115)

If you’re willing to roll the dice and take this prop with plus odds, it could be worth the risk with enough value to take. Kyle Gibson does well in the strikeout category for the Phillies as he went for 10 Ks in his first start, but the Rockies do not strike out a whole lot. They strike out 8 times per game, which is tied for seventh in the MLB. The lineup is seeing the ball well as a whole, striking out just 5 times in Sunday’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.