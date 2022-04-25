Giants vs. Brewers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday, April 25th in a rare one-game series. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sam Long (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for the Giants while Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.37 ERA) will be on the mound for the Brew Crew.

San Francisco (11-5) is coming off a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals. They have won four of their last five games on the back of strong outings by their starting pitchers. Long gets the starting nod this game and will be making his fifth appearance of the season. He has been used mainly as a reliever but is starting his second game of the year. Long will likely be in for a short outing as the Giants will probably turn to the pen early.

The Brewers (10-6) are coming off a close 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball. Milwaukee won two of three against Philly and has won six of their last seven games. Closer Josh Hader has been a prominent part of their pen as the team has 10 wins and he has eight saves. The team sends their ace Burnes to the mound who is coming off his first win of the season. He pitched seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out 10.

Giants vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Sam Long vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -195, Giants +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Brewers -195

You will not get much value out of this one, but Milwaukee has a tremendous pitching advantage with one of the best throwers in baseball on the mound in Burnes, who is off to another strong start heading into his fourth game of the season. Relying on the Brewers bats can be a little concerning, but they will not need to do a whole lot with Burnes on their side.

Player prop pick: Brandon Belt Over 0.5 home runs (+550)

Belt has done well for himself in eight career at-bats against Corbin, notching four hits including a home run. It’s been five days since the power hitter has taken one deep and we’ll see he’ll launch one tonight.

