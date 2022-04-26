Padres vs. Reds: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Joe Musgrove, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball during this first month, will get the ball for the Padres. The Reds will counter with left-hander Reiver Sanmartin.

Musgrove has a 1.93 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP through three starts. Now he’ll get to attack an offense that ranks last in the Majors, as of Monday, in runs, hits, batting average, OPS, etc. The Padres (10-7) have won nine of their last 10 games versus Cincinnati. Manny Machado remains a constant force in the lineup (.988 OPS), but Eric Hosmer is red-hot with a .375 average. Jurickson Profar leads the team with four homers and 11 RBIs.

The Reds (3-13) are 1-0 in their past one game. That’s about the best thing you can say about a squad that had previously dropped 11 in a row. Joey Votto has been in a season-long slump and is batting .151. Outfielder Tommy Pham has the best OPS among qualified hitters on the team, but it’s a paltry .606.

Padres vs. Reds

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Reiver Sanmartin

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Padres -165, Reds +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Padres -165

Jump all over that line, especially with Musgrove toeing the slab. The Padres will be without slugger Luke Voit, who was placed on the injured list Sunday with a biceps injury, but they still have plenty of threats in that lineup to knock out Sanmartin (7.71 ERA) early and get into the Reds’ bullpen, which ranks among the bottom 10 in ERA in the Majors.

Player prop pick: Kyle Farmer U0.5 hits (+140)

Race to your DraftKings Sportsbook account because this is a fantastic bet that will provide a significant return when you get it right. Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer has not recorded a hit in a full week, going 0-for-14 over the previous four games. Musgrove has been fantastic on the mound this season, and he should give this lineup all sorts of issues, leaving Farmer hitless once again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.