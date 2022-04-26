Mariners vs. Rays: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mariners’ burgeoning ace, Logan Gilbert, is scheduled to get the start. Matt Wisler will serve as the Rays’ opener in a bullpen game.

The Mariners (10-6) are coming off of a sweep of Kansas City and have won six of their past seven games to leap into first place in the American League West. Ty France, who led the Majors in hits and total bases entering Monday, was named Co-AL Player of the Week after driving in 10 runs and posting a .500 average with a 1.436 OPS over his previous six games.

The Rays (9-7) have won four of their past six games thanks to series wins against the Cubs and Red Sox. Wander Franco hasn’t done much of note in the past couple of days, but he’s still slashing an impressive .349/.364/.635. Yandy Diaz has six hits over his previous four games, and don’t overlook what Ji-Man Choi is accomplishing at the plate; he has recorded an 1.122 OPS, 10 RBIs and six extra-base hits over just 37 at-bats.

Mariners vs. Rays

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Matt Wisler

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rays -125, Mariners +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mariners +105

Gilbert could be in for a breakout season in his second season in the big leagues at 24 years old, and he’s off to a strong start. There is plenty of value in this number with plus odds with a potential star going up against the Rays, which will get through this game with their bullpen. Seattle has one of the top offenses in baseball early on, and there’s a good chance they keep that going for a victory on Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Tom Murphy O0.5 hits (-125)

Mariners catcher Tom Murphy received an at-bat in six games to this point of the season, but he’s been effective at the plate whenever he’s been in the lineup. Murphy recorded at least one hit in all six of those games and has 9 hits in 19 at-bats. He is a good bet to reach base Tuesday night without that high of a price.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.