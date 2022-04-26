Rockies vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Rockies will start with German Marquez on the mound, while Zach Eflin will throw for the Phillies. Neither pitchers are off to a strong start this season, so bats could be active Tuesday night.

The Phillies took Game 1 of this series with an 8-2 victory on Monday night as Bryce Harper homered, and Rhys Hoskins finished with 3 hits. Eflin has a 5.27 ERA through his first 3 starts. In his last time out, he allowed 4 runs (2 earned) on 8 hits with 5 strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a 9-6 win over Colorado last week. The Phillies have the sixth highest batting average this season, and Nick Castellanos has been a fantastic offseason addition early on his Phillies tenure with a .317 batting average and 3 home runs.

The Rockies played a sloppy game last night with 3 errors, which led to 4 unearned runs. Marquez has a 4.67 ERA through his first three starts. After a strong season debut when he allowed 1 run over 7 innings, he gave up 8 combined runs over 10.1 innings of work his last two outings. The Rockies are off to a strong start offensively, and CJ Cron is tied for the MLB lead with 6 home runs so far in 2022. Connor Joe has a 12-game hitting streak, hitting .322 this season.

Rockies vs. Phillies

Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Zach Eflin

First pitch: 6:45 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -165, Rockies +145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Rockies +145

Oddsmakers suggest there’s a great chance Colorado will fall short on Tuesday night, but there is enough of a payout that could make this risk worth it because these teams seem fairly even heading into this matchup. Both clubs have top-10 offenses with starting pitchers who have one good start in three tries early in 2022. The Phillies would be an expensive moneyline wager, and there’s not that much separation between the two teams.

Player prop pick: Zach Eflin U4.5 strikeouts (-105)

A few factors in Tuesday night’s matchup point to the Phillies starter to fall short of this strikeout total. Eflin has been pulled relatively early in his three starts this season, going more than 4 innings just once. He will also be throwing against a Rockies offense that strikes out 7.8 times per game, which is the fifth fewest in the league. Colorado struck out just 5 times in both of their last two games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.