Orioles vs. Yankees: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching matchup will feature Baltimore’s Jordan Lyles going up against New York’s Luis Severino.

The Orioles (6-10) have surprised many with how successful they have been on the mound this year as their team ERA (3.17) ranks inside MLB’s top 10. That follows a year in which they had an MLB-worst 5.84 ERA. Unfortunately, the offense hasn’t been holding up its end. The O’s have the worst slugging percentage in the Majors (.294), and their 44 runs scored are the second-fewest in baseball. Star center fielder Cedric Mullins, received MVP votes last year, has yet to really wake up as he has a .213/.314/.393 slash line.

The Yankees (10-6) broke out offensively Sunday, scoring a season-high 10 runs as part of a three-game sweep of the Guardians. Anthony Rizzo homered for the fifth time already on the young season, and DJ LeMahieu picked up three hits to raise his average to .333. The Yanks have won five of those six games and have allowed just 15 runs during that stretch. However, they are only 12-10 versus Baltimore since the start of 2021.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jordan Lyles vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -265, Orioles +215

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -265

That’s a line with zero value, and the Yankees have had their troubles recently with the Orioles for ... (shrugs) ... reasons. But it’s hard to turn away from the Yankees at home, where they are 7-3 this season. Lyles performed decently against the Yanks in Camden Yards a couple of weeks ago (5.1 innings, six hits, 1 earned run). He has allowed only one homer through 15 innings thus far, so maybe something has changed for him. But after Lyles served up an MLB-high 38 home runs last year, he’s probably not going to like pitching in the small ballpark in the Bronx.

Player prop pick: Anthony Bemboom U0.5 hits (-115)

Oddsmakers suggest this one can go either way, but there’s plenty of value on the Orioles catcher to go hitless in this matchup. Bemboom had a nice day at the plate his last time out on Saturday with a 2-for-4 performance but prior to that point, he had just 1 hit on 16 at-bats this season. There’s a great chance he goes hitless once again with limited opportunities at the bottom of the batting order.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.