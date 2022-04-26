Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nick Pivetta will look for a better outing for the Red Sox after struggling through his first three starts, and Kevin Gausman will throw for the Blue Jays with a fantastic to 2022.

Boston lost their third game in a row with a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Monday night despite a strong start from Nathan Eovaldi. They will look for a similar performance from Pivetta on Tuesday, but things have not gone his way early on with a 10.03 ERA through three starts. He went up against the Blue Jays in his last time out, allowing 5 earned runs on 7 hits and 4 walks over 4 innings of work in a 6-1 loss. The Red Sox are not swinging the bats all that well with the fourth-worst on-base percentage. Xander Bogaerts is hitting .344 in his first 64 at-bats.

Toronto won five of their last six games and won their series against Boston last week. The Blue Jays broke an eighth-inning tie on Monday night when Bo Bichette smashed a grand slam. Gausman has a 2.89 ERA in the first three starts of his tenure with Toronto, coming off his best season as a pro with the San Francisco Giants. The Blue Jays have an average offense compared to the rest of the league early on, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to impress as a 23-year-old star in his fourth MLB season with a .344 batting average and 5 home runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -195, Red Sox +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -195

You will not get a ton of value with this wager when you take the Blue Jays, but there is very little to suggest the Red Sox will come away with a victory in what would be a surprising upset. Toronto has a substantial edge in pitching in this matchup with one of the top throwers in the American League against a struggling Pivetta, whose career numbers have not been all that impressive.

Player prop pick: Bobby Dalbec O0.5 hits (-120)

Dalbec is off to a slow start this season with a .179 batting average, but there’s a decent chance he record a hit on Tuesday night. He finished with 2 hits last night and had success against Gausman last week, hitting 2-for-3 against the Blue Jays starter.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.