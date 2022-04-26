Marlins vs. Nationals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins after a strong start to his season, and Josiah Gray will get the ball for the Nationals.

The Marlins took the final two games of the three-game series with Atlanta Braves over the weekend. Alcantara has a 1.86 ERA through his first three starts, and he was fantastic in a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last week, throwing 8 scoreless innings. Miami ranks seventh in on-base percentage this season, and Joey Wendle is swinging the bat well right now with a .341 batting average and recorded two hits in consecutive games.

The Nationals will look to avoid losing their sixth straight contest on Tuesday night, coming off getting swept at home against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend. Gray has done well on the mound this season with a 3.14 ERA and gave up 1 earned run over his previous two games combined in 10.1 innings of work. Washington is a below-average offensive team, and their top hitter has been Josh Bell, who was removed from Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury and did not play on Sunday.

Marlins vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Josiah Gray

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Marlins -125, Nationals +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Nationals +105

There will not be a ton of runs scored in this matchup Tuesday night, but there’s a good chance Washington ends their losing streak at five games. Gray has been very good with a bright future at 24 years old, and the Nationals hitting slump cannot last forever. Eventually they will break through, and Monday’s day off could be exactly what they needed.

Player prop pick: Jacob Stallings U0.5 total bases (+105)

The Marlins catcher is struggling at the plate early on this season, and there’s a good chance he goes without a hit on Tuesday night. Stallings has a .171 batting average with a .222 on-base percentage. He went without a hit in 9 of 14 games he played this season, and Seattle is going up against a solid starting pitcher in this matchup.

