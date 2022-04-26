Royals vs. White Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Daniel Lynch will grab the ball for the Royals, coming off of his last solid against the Twins, squaring off against Dallas Keuchel for the White Sox.

The Royals are scuffling right now, having lost six straight games after getting swept in the games by the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Lynch will grab the ball and look to stop the slide. He went five innings and didn’t allow a run in his last start against the twins. Andrew Benintendi is the one bright spot for the Royals offensively, batting .388 on the season, and has recorded a hit in two straight games.

The Chicago White Sox was everyone’s favorite to win the Al Central when the season started, and it hasn’t gone well so far . They’re currently on a seven-game losing streak, with six of those games coming against division opponents. Former ace Keuchel will look to end the battle of the losing streaks. His last start against the Guardians didn’t go well, giving up seven earned runs and ten hits in only one inning. Despite serving two suspensions this season, Tim Anderson is still leading the team with a .313 batting average.

Royals vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Dallas Keuchel

First pitch: 7:10 pm ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

White Sox local broadcast: NBCS- Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Royals +130, White Sox -150

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -150

Both teams are slumping, but someone has to win and go with the White Sox. They have a few injuries, but they are still more talented than the Royals and have a potent lineup. Neither pitcher is dominant, but the White Sox have the potential to have a big day.

Player prop pick: Andrew Benintendi Over 1.5 hits (+200)

Benintendi has been the one constant in the Royals lineup this season. He has two multi-hit games in the last five and is 4-8 lifetime against Keuchel. Expect another one against a struggling pitcher.

