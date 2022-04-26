Cubs vs. Braves: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Marcus Stroman will grab the ball for the Cubs and go up against Braves ace Max Fried.

The Cubs enter Tuesday’s matchup against Atlanta with a 2-5 record in their last seven games. They made headlines over the weekend after a 21-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates but followed up on Sunday with a loss. Stroman has struggled in his last two starts and currently has an era of 8.78. In those seven games, Ian Happ is hitting .318 with seven hits and an OBP of.444.

Atlanta is in the same boat having a 2-5 record in their last seven games. They started their last series against the Marlins off with a win before losing two straight. Fried will look to get a win for the Braves. After two okay starts, he had a strong outing against the Dodgers, going seven innings scattering two hits, and fanning eight.

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 7:20 PM ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Braves local broadcast:Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs +145, Braves -165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -165

Fried looks to be back to his normal self, which bodes well for a struggling Braves team in need of a win to try and get things back on track. Their stars, Matt Olson and Austin Riley, hit well at home with .314 and .324 averages respectively.

Player prop pick: Max Fried Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

When Fried is locked in, he’s almost unhittable, which is where he seems to be now. The left had eight strikeouts in his last start, so take the over.

