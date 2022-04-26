Athletics vs. Giants: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game

The Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. On the mound, Oakland right-hander Daulton Jefferies will try to go pitch-for-pitch with the Giants’ Carlos Rodon, who has arguably been MLB’s best starter so far this season.

The A’s (9-8) are coming off of a series loss to the Rangers, who took two of three in Oakland. Catcher Sean Murphy has three homers and a .515 slugging percentage while infielder Sheldon Neuse has been a pleasant surprise with a .313 average. He had three multi-hit games last week. Jefferies, a rookie, didn’t allow an earned run over six innings in a win over the Orioles in his most recent start on April 20.

The Giants (12-5) are doing it again. They are stacking win on top of win with the help of many overlooked players, much like they did during last year’s 107-victory campaign. For instance, Joc Pederson, who was signed for $6 million in March, entered Monday leading the club’s regulars in home runs (five), batting average (.348) and OPS (1.084).

Athletics vs. Giants

Pitchers: Daulton Jefferies vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Giants -265, A’s +215

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants -265

You can include Rodon in that group of overlooked players. After a season in which he finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting for the White Sox, the 29-year-old was left to sign only a two-year deal this winter due to injury concerns. The Giants’ $44 million investment is looking like a massive bargain so far, as Rodon has allowed on just runs in 17 innings, struck out 29 and limited opposing hitters to a scant .140 average. Ride with the overpowering southpaw at home against a subpar offensive club that strikes out often.

Player prop pick: Brandon Belt over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Belt has been on fire to start this season, hitting four home runs in 15 games. He’s averaging .241, which is a bit down from his career numbers. Look for him to have a strong performance against the Athletics in this rivalry series. At plus money, this is a strong prop to consider.

