Yankees place Aaron Hicks on paternity list

The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the MLB paternity list, which allows the team to replace him on the roster for 1-3 days. This means he will miss at least Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with the potential to miss the whole series.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



•Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andújar (#41) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 26, 2022

Hicks is hitting .273 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 44 at-bats this season. He’s been one of the more productive hitters on the team to start the season, especially among the regulars. With him out, look for the Yankees to adjust things significantly across the field. Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge could all man the outfield to leave the DH spot open for Aaron Boone to experiment with. The Yankees could also look to Tim Locastro or Marwin Gonzalez in the outfield to replace Hicks, although that seems less likely.

The Yankees are -275 on the moneyline against the Orioles Tuesday per DraftKings Sportsbook.