Astros vs. Rangers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cristian Javier will make his first start of the season after three impressive outings out of the bullpen, and Glen Otto will make start No. 2 of 2022.

The Astros picked up a 5-1 victory last night to split the first two of a four-game series. Javier made three relief appearances this season and hasn’t allowed a run through 8.1 innings this season with 12 strikeouts. Houston’s long relief man probably won’t go too deep into this start with, so the Astros will likely use quite a few pitchers on Wednesday night. Houston has struggled at the plate this season as Alex Bregman leads the team with a .377 on-base percentage, and Michael Brantley has a .311 batting average.

The Rangers had won four of their last five games until last night’s loss after a brutal start to their season. Otto will make his second start of the season, filling in for Jon Gray, who is on the injured list for the second time this year. He performed well last week, allowing 1 run on 2 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings of work in an 8-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Despite coming in with one of the worst records in the league, the Rangers rank seventh in runs scored. Nathaniel Lowe is off to a great start with a .408 on-base percentage and .364 batting average, and he ranks third in hits with 24.

Astros vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Glenn Otto

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Astros -130, Rangers +110

