Cubs vs. Braves: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mark Leiter Jr. will make his third start of 2022 for the Cubs, while Charlie Morton will make start No. 4 for the Braves.

The Cubs lost the first game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday night and fell short in six of their previous seven games. Leiter is on an MLB roster for the first time since 2018 and is coming off a start in which he allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts in 4 innings in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates after a tough season debut when he gave up 7 runs in 3.1 innings. The Cubs should have a much better record when you look at their offense statistically as they rank No. 1 in batting average and on-base percentage. Ian Happ, Jonathan Villar, Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki all have a batting average above .325.

The Braves lost three of their last four games before pulling out the victory on Tuesday night. Morton has a 6.32 ERA through his first three starts and is coming off a performance in which he allowed 4 runs on 6 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Atlanta has an average offense compared to the rest of the league. Ozzie Albies is tied for the league lead with 6 home runs to this point of the season, and Matt Olson is off to a strong start with a .438 on-base percentage and .333 batting average.

Cubs vs. Braves

Pitchers: Mark Leiter Jr. vs. Charlie Morton

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -210, Cubs +175

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -210

It could be tough to pull the trigger on this one with how high of a price you’d have to risk to see a substantial return on these odds, but there is not a great reason to think the Cubs will pull off this upset. Morton’s numbers are not great early on, but he has enough of a sample size throughout his career that there isn’t a whole lot to worry about, and you cannot rely on Leiter, who spent three years out of the MLB.

Player prop pick: TBD

