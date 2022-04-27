Tigers vs. Twins: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers square off on Wednesday with the first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Both teams will send their ace to the bump, with the Twins will seeing out Joe Ryan and Detroit giving the ball to Michael Pineda.

The AL Central is currently one of the tightest leagues in baseball, with the Twins at the top separated by just 2.5 from the Tigers in the basement. Minnesota will try to widen that gap tonight and they’re in good form to do so. They bring a six-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup, including one of those wins over the Tigers. Granted, only one of those victories has been by more than two runs, so no matter what it seems like it’s going to be a tight matchup.

The Tigers will try and cut their deficit in the division race with a win tonight. They lost by just one run to Minnesota on Tuesday night, but also come into Wednesday’s game on a three-game skid. Pineda has been great in limited action so far this season. He’s only pitched in one game but tossed five innings of shutout baseball and allowed just three hits while striking out two hitters.

Twins vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Michael Pineda

First pitch:7:40 p.m. EST

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Tigers +155, Twins -180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Twins -180

This is a bit of a tough one just because of how well Pineda threw in his lone appearance of 2022. Still, ride the hot hand with the Twins to extend their winning streak to seven games. But stay away from the spread with how tight all the Minnesota games have been recently.

Player prop pick: Spencer Torkleson HR over 0.5 (+700)

Despite how well Ryan has pitched this season, he has given up two home runs in just under 19 innings. That’s not a huge amount, but it is the one stat that sticks out on his line. Torkleson had a pretty rough time to start his rookie season, going hitless in his first four games, but he’s turned it around in a big way. He has three bombs in his last 11, but none in three straight so he’s due for another anytime now.

