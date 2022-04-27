Guardians vs. Angels: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. The game takes place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. LA will have superstar Shohei Ohtani on the hill and the Guardians will send out Zach Plesac.

The Guardians come into this matchup struggling a bit, having lost five in a row, including two straight to LA. Over those two nights, Cleveland has mustered just one run across the plate, losing by a combined score of 7-1 in the series so far. The good news is that the last time the Guardians got in the W column, Plesac was the guy who got them there. He tossed 6.2 innings and allowed just one earned run in a win over the White Sox last week.

The Angels have two of the most exciting players on the planet in Ohtani and Mike Trout, yet they still can’t find a way to have consistent success. Though that might be changing a bit. The team sits with a record of 11-7 and is just half a game back in the AL West. Ohtani has been a bit more effective at the plate than on the mound this year, with an ERA over 4. But he did right the ship last time out, throwing six innings and allowing just one hit in a win over the Houston Astros, so he’ll hope to continue that tonight.

Guardians vs. Angels

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. EST

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: LAA -210, Cleveland +175

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: LAA -210

Plesac can only do so much for his team when they’re only scraping across one run over the last two games against LA. Plus Ohtani found his groove on the hill his last time out against a good Houston team, so he should pick up right where he left off.

Player prop pick: Franmil Reyes over 0.5 hits (-105)

Reyes has been one of the few Guardians that’s played solid against Ohtani in the past. Last season Reyes got two plate appearances against Ohtani and got hits in both of them. Each of the hits were doubles as well and he earned an RBI too.

