Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York. Bruce Zimmermann will look to continue his early 2022 excellence on the mound for Baltimore, while New York will begin with Jameson Taillon, who is also off to a strong start.

The Orioles struggles have continued with one of the worst records in the MLB early on, and they lost the first two games of this series, looking to avoid losing a fourth straight matchup. Zimmermann did not allow a run in his first two starts and gave up 2 earned runs on 5 hits and a walk with 6 strikeouts in 6 innings of work last time out. Baltimore averages 3 runs per game, which is tied for last in the league. Anthony Santander is the team’s top hitter with a .241 batting average.

The Yankees continue to roll and will look to win their sixth consecutive game on Thursday afternoon. New York came away with a 5-2 victory last night as Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career home run with 3 RBIs. Jameson Taillon has a 3.07 ERA through his first three starts. On April 16th, he faced the Orioles lineup and allowed 2 runs in 4.2 innings. New York is slightly above average offensively, and Anthony Rizzo leads all MLB hitters with 8 home runs.

Orioles vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Bruce Zimmermann vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Yankees -210, Orioles +175

