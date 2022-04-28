Rockies vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Austin Gomber will throw for the Rockies coming off a strong performance, and the Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who is off to a rough start this season.

Colorado will look to avoid a four-game sweep on Thursday afternoon, and the first three games of this series have not been all that competitive. Gomber has a 4.20 ERA through three starts and threw 6 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts in a victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The Rockies have the second highest batting average in the league, and CJ Cron has ranks second in home runs (7) an third in RBIs (18).

Philadelphia has outscored Colorado 25-8 in the first three games of this series as they give the ball to Wheeler, who is looking for more success on the mound. He will make his fourth start with an 8.53 ERA, coming off a performance where he allowed 4 earned runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts over 5 innings in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies have a good offense with the third best batting average, and Nick Castellanos will look to extend his hitting streak to eight games on Thursday afternoon.

Rockies vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -195, Rockies +165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -195

You’re not getting much of a return with this bet, but there’s a great chance Philadelphia completes the four-game sweep. Wheeler is not throwing well early on, but he has a significant sample size of being an elite pitcher including last season when he finished second in the Cy Young voting.

Player prop pick: Zack Wheeler U5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Zack Wheeler hasn’t gone too deep into games this season due to ineffectiveness, but he also seems to be on a bit of a pitch count early on. He has yet to throw more than 5 strikeouts in any of his three starts and will go up against a Rockies offense that strikes out 7.7 times per game, the fifth fewest in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.