Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Garrett Whitlock will get the start for the Red Sox, while the Blue Jays will have Alek Manoah on the mound.

The Red Sox (8-11) snapped their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 7-1 win over the Blue Jays. Xander Bogaerts led the way for Boston, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a RBI. The 29-year-old shortstop is currently hitting .397 with a home run and eight RBI.

The Blue Jays (12-7) have played well at home this season with a record of 6-3 and have won two consecutive series at the Rogers Centre. Toronto won’t have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the starting lineup, which means George Springer will have to get it started at the top the order. This season, he’s hitting .300 at the plate with four home runs, which is second behind Vlad Jr. and 10 RBI.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock vs. Alek Manoah

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox +125, Blue Jays -145

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -145

Even though they will not have their best hitter in the lineup, you still have to like the Blue Jays chances to win today in the series finale. Manoah has been excellent to start the year with a 3-0 record and 0.66 ERA. He’s only gave up four earned runs and put up 18 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched (three starts).

Last season against the Sox, Manoah was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and .211 OBA in two starts. If he can make it at least six innings, then Toronto will be in good shape. As for the Red Sox, they’ll go with Whitlock, who has an ERA of 0.66. The 25-year-old has been used as both a starter and reliever this season. In his first start last week, Whitlock had seven strikeouts in four innings. If he only goes four, then the bullpen should be rested to pick up the rest of the load. It should be a good game from a pitching standpoint, but ultimately the Jays get the win.

Player prop pick: George Springer over 1.5 total bases (+130)

If you do not want to play a side or total for today’s game, then the next best play is Springer’s total bases prop. The veteran outfielder is hitting .300 this season with four home runs and 10 RBI.

In Wednesday night’s defeat to the Red Sox, he went for 2-for-4 at the plate. Springer has gone over 1.5 total bases in his last five games, which is good news as the Jays will need him to set the table without Guerrero.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis, counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.