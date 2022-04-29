Phillies vs. Mets: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup is a good one: Phillies workhorse Aaron Nola versus Mets breakout star Tylor Megill.

The once-scuffling Phillies (10-10) came to life this week during a four-game sweep of the Rockies, scoring 32 runs. Alec Bohm homered in Thursday’s series finale and has driven in a run in four straight games. Despite an achy elbow, Bryce Harper is hitting .362 with 12 runs scored and eight extra-base hits in his past 12 games.

A lot of the talk around the Mets (14-6) on Wednesday and Thursday had to do with their bench-clearing fracas with the Cardinals. But New York is red-hot right now, winning 11 of its past 15 games. That stretch began with a series victory over the Phillies. Even with star hitters such as Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Starling Marte not really clicking recently at the plate, the Mets have compiled the best record in the Majors largely because of a pitching staff that ranks fifth in MLB in ERA (2.93) and second in opponents’ batting average (.202).

Phillies vs. Mets

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -120, Phillies +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies +100

Megill shut out the Phillies over 5.1 innings back on April 12, allowing only three hits. He’s been a little more hittable since, while Nola was pretty dominant his last time out (7 innings, no runs, 1 hit, 9 K’s) versus Milwaukee. It’s ultimately a pretty even pitching pairing. With the Phillies offense rolling, take the plus money here.

Player prop pick: Aaron Nola U5.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Phillies starter put together a fantastic performance in his last start, but that came against a Brewers team that strikes out quite a bit. This time, he will go up against a Mets lineup that ranks No. 1 in team strikeout percentage. Nola struck out 5 New York hitters on April 13th, though that came in just 3.1 innings of work. Regardless, New York doesn’t strike out much, and they should make plenty of contact on Friday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.