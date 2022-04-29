Cubs vs. Brewers: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Hendricks, who faced the Brewers on Opening Day, will take the ball for the Cubs. Milwaukee will counter with Adrian Houser.

The Cubs (8-11) have lost five of the last seven games, including two of three to Atlanta Braves in their last series. They scored a total of 10 runs in their five losses during the stretch, with a 21-0 win against the Pirates mixed. The offense hasn’t been there in the losses, and that doesn’t bode well heading into Milwaukee.

The Brewers (13-7) have won five of their past six games. They allowed a total of 14 runs in those five wins. Andrew McCutchen had a big day Thursday, picking up three hits and all three RBIs in a 3-2 Brewers victory over the Pirates. Two days earlier, Willy Adams had a monster night against Pittsburgh as he had four hits, including two homers, and drove in seven runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Adrian Houser

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Brewers -135, Cubs +115

Picks & predictions

Moneyline Pick: Brewers -135

The Brew Crew enter the Friday night contest playing good baseball. Milwaukee’s offense has done enough in its game to squeak out wins behind some good starting pitching. The Cubs are sending Kyle Hendricks to the mound, and he’s been good in his career against the Brewers. The right has a 10-7 record and a 3.24 era. It should be a low-scoring contest, which swings in the favor of the Brewers. They’re also 11-6 as favorites this season.

Player prop pick: Kyle Hendricks Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Hendricks has 151 strikeouts in 28 appearances against the Brewers in his career. In his last ten starts against Milwaukee, he has only had less than four strikeouts one time. Take the over here, it feels like a safe bet.

