Yankees vs. Royals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Yankees rising phenom Nestor Cortes will be on the mound. Kris Bubic will get the ball for the Royals.

To watch Friday’s Yankees-Royals matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

The Yankees (13-6) enter Friday with the best record in the American League. They went undefeated during a six-game homestand that ended Thursday. That winning streak included 14 home runs, and the Yanks are now tied for HR lead in the American League (25). No player has more homers this year than Anthony Rizzo’s eight. He and Aaron Judge have both hit four homers and recorded an OPS north of 1.300 over their previous six games.

The Royals (7-10) are coming off a road series victory over the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi had two more hits Thursday and is now batting an AL-best .393. Despite his efforts, Kansas City has scored the fewest runs (54) and has the lowest OPS (.594) in the AL.

The Yankees’ offense isn’t quite as dangerous on the road as they are in their small home park, but they should do damage against Bubic, who has been one of the worst starting pitchers this season (11 runs and nine walks in seven innings). On the other end of the spectrum, Cortes has been incredible this year. Opposing batters are hitting .132 against him, and he has racked up 20 K’s in his past two starts (11.1 IP).

The Royals second baseman has gone four consecutive starts without a hit, but he is still seeing the baseball well, drawing a ton of walks. Eventually, that should result in him reaching base with a hit because he’s generally a solid contact hitter. Lopez will get the maximum number of at-bats possible as he operated as the team’s leadoff hitter the last two games.

