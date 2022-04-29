Nationals vs. Giants: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Washington Nationals and the San Francisco Giants with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The pitching matchup mirrors the one that was on the field when these teams met on April 23: The Nationals’ Aaron Sanchez versus the Giants’ Alex Wood.

To watch Friday’s Mets-Nationals matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

The Nationals (3-12) haven’t scored more than three runs in of their previous eight games — all losses. Juan Soto has an MLB-most 20 walks, but he has done little else. He went 0-for-2 Thursday and is now hitting just .171 with three extra-base hits over his past 11 games. He has only three RBIs this season. No NL team has fewer homers than the Nats (11).

The Giants (13-6) swept the Nationals in D.C. last weekend. That included a 5-2 victory on Saturday for Wood, who allowed two runs over five innings and struck out five. San Francisco has allowed only 10 runs during their current five-game winning streak. Joc Pederson has been the team’s best offensive weapon — 1.191 OPS over his past 12 games — but he’s nursing a strained groin. So, the Giants will continue to lean on their run prevention to lead them to victories.

Nationals vs. Giants

Pitchers: Aaron Sanchez vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: none

Giants local broadcast: none

Live stream: Apple TV+

Moneyline odds: Giants -210, Nationals +175

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants -210

The Nats were toothless against the Giants at home, and nothing has changed for them since. You really think things are going to change on the road against one of the best teams in the National League and in one of the toughest places for visitors to win? San Francisco is the easy choice here.

Player prop pick: Victor Robles O05. hits (-130)

The Nationals outfielder comes into Friday’s game with a .152 batting average, but that low number is due to the brutal start he had, starting the year 0-for-18 at the plate. Since then, he’s been hitting .250, creating some value in this spot for him to add a hit on Friday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.