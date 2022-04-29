MLB suspends Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer two years

Major League Baseball has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer for two years following an investigation.

Bauer joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 as a free agent on a three-year, $102 million deal. On July 2nd of last year, he was placed on administrative leave after there were allegations of sexual assault made against the starting pitcher. Bauer had his leave extended on a week-by-week basis throughout the rest of the season until September 10th. On that day, his leave was extended through the rest of the season.

Due to the lockout in the offseason, the internal investigation by the MLB was delayed. His administrative leave was continued into the start of the 2022 regular season. On Friday, it was announced that Bauer has been suspended for two years, or a total of 324 games. He is appealing the decision. In the past, games missed while on leave would count towards the total suspension. Per Jeff Passan, this is not the case for Bauer whose suspension begins today for 324 games.