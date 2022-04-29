Mets throw ugly combined no-hitter against Phillies, second in franchise history

Heading into Friday’s Mets-Phillies matchup, it was expected to be a pitching duel. However, the Mets pitchers had a great game. The Mets threw a combined no-hitter and went onto win the game 3-0. They used five pitchers in the no-hitter victory and improve to 15-6 on the season. They have a three-game lead on the Miami Marlins atop the NL East.

Tylor Megill started and pitched five shutout innings allowing just three walks. Drew Smith pitched 1.1 innings allowing one walk. Joely Rodríguez pitched one inning allowing two walks. And Seth Lugo pitched 0.2 innings allowing no baserunners. Edwin Diaz closed it out in the ninth with three straight strikeouts. This was the first no-hitter of the 2022 MLB season. Also, this gives the Mets their second no-hitter in history of the team.

Johan Santana is the only pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Mets history. In 2012, Santana threw a complete game, no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.