Report: A’s trade SP Sean Manaea to Padres

The Oakland Athletics have traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres, per Mark Feinsand. Here are the full details of the deal:

Full trade, per source: Oakland gets Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez, San Diego gets Sean Manaea and Aaron Holiday. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 3, 2022

Manaea, 30, was involved in trade rumors throughout Spring Training as the Athletics have tried to unload star players who are approaching free agency. The left-hander is scheduled to hit the open market following the 2022 season. He was an above-average starter last season, posting a 104 ERA+. He also set career highs in innings pitched (179.1) and strikeouts (194).

He should slot into the middle of a fairly star-studded rotation as the Padres already have Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger and Chris Paddock on the roster. However, this probably won’t be San Diego’s final move before the season begins Thursday. They were reportedly close to a deal with the Mets on Saturday — a deal that would have included Paddock and high-priced first baseman Eric Hosmer in return for Dominic Smith —before that trade reportedly hit a snag. San Diego now has more than enough starting pitching depth to make another significant move if it so chooses.

For Oakland, they get a couple of the Padres’ top 30 prospects in return:

Angeles is the Padres’ No. 12 prospect per @MLBPipeline, while Martinez is No. 26. https://t.co/oxdY7m1yiW — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 3, 2022

The bigger question for Oakland is: When and where will they trade right-handed starter Frankie Montas. Numerous teams, including the Yankees, Twins, Royals, Cardinals and others have reportedly been on the phone with the A’s this spring in an effort to strike a deal. Montas, 29, finished among the top 10 in the AL Cy Young voting last season and is under team control through 2023.