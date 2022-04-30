Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The D-backs will send Merrill Kelly (1-1, 1.69 ERA) to the mound while the Cardinals will go with Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.21 ERA), who threw seven shutout innings in his most recent start.

St. Louis (11-8) and Arizona (9-12) have split the first two games of this series with the Diamondbacks coming out on top in a 6-2 victory on Friday. The visitors were able to get heavy production from the top of the order with each of their first four batters recording at least one RBI. They also struck out eight times and their high strikeout volume is something that the Cards can exploit this afternoon.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -150, Diamondbacks +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -150

We’re picking the Cardinals to bounce back from yesterday’s loss and get the win at home today. St. Louis has been playing well over the last week and should be able to bring one of the worst hitting teams in the league back down to earth.

Player prop pick: Mike Mikolas, over 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

Mikolas has gotten at least five strikeouts in his last three outings and is facing a D-Backs team that is tied for the second-most strikeouts in the league at 190. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.