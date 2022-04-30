Angels vs. White Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The probable pitching matchup will feature Angels southpaw Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.54 ERA) and White Sox righty Vince Velasquez (0-2, 6.75 ERA). The game will air on FS1.

Los Angeles (14-7) rolled in the series opener on Friday, downing Chicago (7-12) in a 5-1 victory. Both Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani went deep with homers in this one, highlighting a great day at the plate where the team recorded 13 base hits. Meanwhile the struggling White Sox only managed three hits off the stable of Angels pitchers coming into the game.

Angels vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Jose Suarez vs. Vince Velasquez

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

National broadcast: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Angels -200, White Sox +170

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angels -200

Los Angeles has rattled off six straight wins and are cruising heading into today’s matchup against a White Sox team that has lost nine of its last 10. Keep riding the hot hand and go with the Angels here.

Player prop pick: Taylor Ward over 0.5 runs scored (-120)

Ward has been killing it at the plate and has converted a lot of those plate appearances into runs. He has crossed home 10 times over his last seven games and there’s a good chance he’ll do it again today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.